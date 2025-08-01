Wealthquest Corp Makes New $227,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.37 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

