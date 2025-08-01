Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 541,147 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Enbridge worth $187,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7%

ENB stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.