MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 674 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

