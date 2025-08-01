Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 30,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Magna Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Magna Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.