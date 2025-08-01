iPower (NYSE:IPW) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 164,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 203,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on iPower in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPower stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) by 169.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of iPower worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

