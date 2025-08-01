BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $576.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.55. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $577.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

