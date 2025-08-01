Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.04. 2,758,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,481,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 4.19.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

