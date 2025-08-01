BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

