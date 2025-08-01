Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBAG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,356,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,643,000 after buying an additional 323,742 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 273,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,445 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BBAG opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

