Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $960,000 Stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 416.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 940,839 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 73,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

