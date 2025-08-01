U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.49% of U.S. Bancorp worth $321,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

