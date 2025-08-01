Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

