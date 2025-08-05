Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Todos Med has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Med and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Med N/A N/A N/A Medpace 18.74% 67.66% 21.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Todos Med and Medpace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medpace $2.11 billion 5.76 $404.39 million $13.45 32.15

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Med.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Todos Med and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Med 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medpace 3 9 2 0 1.93

Medpace has a consensus price target of $406.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Todos Med’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Todos Med is more favorable than Medpace.

Summary

Medpace beats Todos Med on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Med

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

