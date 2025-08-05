Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,009,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,781,000 after purchasing an additional 703,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after purchasing an additional 372,471 shares in the last quarter.

HELO stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

