Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 81,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $12,708,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 127,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VB stock opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

