Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Purchases Shares of 1,019 Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.45. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.