Reviewing Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Sports has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -1,016.64% -122.13% -82.82% Amer Sports 3.70% 7.21% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amer Sports 0 4 11 1 2.81

Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $38.7357, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Amer Sports”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $2.79 million 1.81 -$10.33 million ($281.54) -0.02 Amer Sports $5.18 billion 4.13 $72.60 million $0.37 104.47

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Vision Marine Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

