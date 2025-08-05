crvUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $136.99 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,734.32 or 0.99883096 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,603.42 or 0.99769136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD launched on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 136,998,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,998,126 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 136,666,126.7834537. The last known price of crvUSD is 1.0000059 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $16,511,512.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

