Zebec Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393.33 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $393.33 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114,734.32 or 0.99883096 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,603.42 or 0.99769136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,848,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,848,392.948845 with 88,838,766,337.502145 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00512564 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $23,452,601.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

