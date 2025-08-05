Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Sells 1,411 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VO opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.27. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

