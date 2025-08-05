Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 146.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

IVW stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

