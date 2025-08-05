Leisure Capital Management Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Enovis were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enovis by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $10,970,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Enovis by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Enovis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

