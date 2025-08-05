Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Purchases New Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

