Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $87.86.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

