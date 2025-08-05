Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,425,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.0%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,948.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,971.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,889.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%. Markel Group’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

