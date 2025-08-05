Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $47.06 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 571,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MKC opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

