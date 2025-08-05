Comparing MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAC Copper and Vox Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAC Copper $340.74 million 2.92 -$81.69 million N/A N/A Vox Royalty $10.85 million 14.98 -$1.65 million ($0.04) -80.00

Profitability

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MAC Copper.

This table compares MAC Copper and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAC Copper N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty -16.30% -4.05% -3.40%

Risk and Volatility

MAC Copper has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of MAC Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MAC Copper and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAC Copper 0 4 0 0 2.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00

MAC Copper presently has a consensus price target of $12.6250, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given MAC Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MAC Copper is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

MAC Copper beats Vox Royalty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAC Copper

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

