Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.83 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $315.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $355.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.14 and its 200 day moving average is $254.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

