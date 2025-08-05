196,534 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after buying an additional 5,429,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,767,000 after buying an additional 1,093,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,944,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,802,299.95. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,435,742 shares of company stock valued at $394,587,805. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.