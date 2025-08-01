The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of Travelers Companies worth $140,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.82.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.43 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

