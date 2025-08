Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.28. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 248,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Qu├ębec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

