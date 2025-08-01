Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of TTMI opened at $47.25 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 173,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

