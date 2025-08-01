Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is TSG Consumer Partners LP’s Largest Position

TSG Consumer Partners LP lessened its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,060 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros makes up about 100.0% of TSG Consumer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TSG Consumer Partners LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $144,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

