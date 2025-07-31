Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.93 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,169 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $57,023,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,599,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

