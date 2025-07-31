Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,367,000 after buying an additional 2,079,642 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,962 shares of company stock worth $2,641,387. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

