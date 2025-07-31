XTX Topco Ltd Sells 6,780 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,234 shares of company stock worth $4,439,755. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

