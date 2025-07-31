Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,893 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,622 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

