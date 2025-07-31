Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VV stock opened at $292.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $294.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

