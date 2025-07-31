North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

