Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $17,266,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 780.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

