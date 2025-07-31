Medical Stocks To Watch Now – July 28th

UnitedHealth Group, Celcuity, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Walmart are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, manufacture or distribution of medical products and services—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and healthcare providers. Investors buy medical stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth drivers (for example, aging populations and technological innovation), though these equities can be more volatile due to factors like clinical‐trial outcomes and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.68. 6,703,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,602. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $256.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.22.

Celcuity (CELC)

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $25.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,217,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,193. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $815.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,038. The company has a market cap of $772.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $771.95 and its 200-day moving average is $800.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.68. 13,351,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,639,660. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $7.43 on Monday, hitting $485.75. 1,451,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,914. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $205.81. 2,956,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,210. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $97.61. 5,612,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,227,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $778.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

