Dearborn Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.40.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.