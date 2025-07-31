Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

