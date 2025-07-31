Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 16,459 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.62% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGER. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,440 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,143,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

