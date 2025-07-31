Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 2,525 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $80,669,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Shares of MTN opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

