Tredje AP fonden Purchases 95,948 Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 801.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in BXP were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in BXP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BXP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in BXP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.74, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is -19,600.00%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

