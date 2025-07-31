ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ITT by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $159.48 on Thursday. ITT has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $163.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

