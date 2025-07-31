Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.65 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

