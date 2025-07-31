Tredje AP fonden Sells 100,000 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 156.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,750. This represents a 27.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,116 shares of company stock worth $3,069,670 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

