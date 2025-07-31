Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 18,182 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,191,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.